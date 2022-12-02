Mumbai, December 2: Vladimir Putin has been in the news for ages. In the latest news revolving around the Russian President, it has been claimed that the 70-year-old leader reportedly slipped and fallen down several stairs at his official residence Novo-Ogaryovo. The report also said that Putin defecated on himself after the fall.

According to the reports, a Telegram channel has claimed that the Russian President was supposedly helped to a sofa by bodyguards as his personal doctors rushed to assist him. However, the doctors were unable to check him for quite some time as Putin was first taken to a washroom to clean up after an "involuntary reaction". The channel further claimed that Putin bruised his coccyx in the process. However, Putin attended and spoke at a young scientists conference in Moscow on Thursday despite the "incident".Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease and Pancreatic Cancer, Claim Reports.

The viral claim suggested that the incident occurred due to him suffering "oncology of the gastrointestinal tract, as a result of which he already experiences serious problems with digestion” - and the fall caused an “involuntary” reaction. Earlier this month, the channel claimed that Putin’s deteriorating health against the backdrop of constant stress is increasingly causing concern for doctors and relatives. Russia-Ukraine War: 'No Intention of Using Nuclear Weapon' Says Vladimir Putin.

Several claims have been made about Putin's health. Earlier this week, Putin's feet appeared to twitch and spasm during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Several claims suggested this is a possible sign of Parkinson's disease.

