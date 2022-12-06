Moscow, December 6: Amid the speculations and "media reports" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's battle with cancer, a new report has shocked the internet. According to the report, the Russian President has become obsessed with the occult, including mind reading, bathing in "magic deer blood", and sacrificing animals. Vladimir Putin Falls Down Stairs at His Residence, Soils Himself While Continuing To Suffer From Cancer: Report.

The report claimed that Putin has clung to a psychic and has even sacrificed animals, including a dog and an eagle, to maintain his grip on power. The Russian leader is also said to regularly bathe in “magic” deer antler blood to aid his diminishing virility. Reportedly, Putin isn't the only person who takes animal-blood-based treatment. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and head of Gazprom Alexey Miller are said to have received the treatment In Russia, China, and Korea, taking a bath in the blood of antlers is said to be an age-old tradition. Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease and Pancreatic Cancer, Claim Reports.

The rumours and speculations about Putin's deteriorating health and the treatment he is receiving started doing the rounds earlier this year. The rumours once again surfaced after it was reported last week that he suffered a fall at his official Moscow residence, causing an "involuntarily reaction".

