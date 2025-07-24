Bangkok, July 24: Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border Thursday in a sharp escalation of their conflict that killed at least nine civilians. The Thai army said the most casualties occurred in Si Sa Ket province, where six people were killed after shots were fired at a gas station. At least 14 people were injured in three border provinces. Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash: Thai Army Launches Airstrikes on Cambodian Military Targets (Watch Video).

Relations between the Southeast Asian neighbours have deteriorated sharply since an armed confrontation in May that killed a Cambodian soldier. Nationalist passions on both sides have further inflamed the situation.