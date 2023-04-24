Mumbai, April 24: Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday at the age of 73. As per reports, the Pakistan-born passed away after a prolonged illness. The news of Tarek Fatah's death was confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fatah. Taking to social media, Natasha said that Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on. She also said that "his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him."

Fatah, the 73-year-old Pakistan-born writer was popular among the masses for his progressive views on Islam and terror. In the past too, Fateh expressed his support to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. However, the question is who was Tarek Fatah? Tarek Fatah Dies: Pakistan-Born Author Passes Away at 73 After Prolonged Illness.

Here Are Some Facts About Tarek Fatah:

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Pakistan's Karachi. Later, he migrated to Canada in the early 1980s.

Besides being a writer and author, Fatah was also a columnist, television personality, and leader of the left-wing student movement.

As an author, Fatah wrote several books including "Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State" and "The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism".

The 73-year-old author is survived by his wife and two daughters names Natasha Fatah and Nazia Fatah.

In his lifetime, Fatah won many awards such as Donner Prize, Helen and Stan Vine Canadian book award among others.

Fatah began his career as a reporter for the Karachi Sun and went on to become a renowned journalist and columnist.

Once Fatah landed himself in a controversy when he criticised the partition of India.

He also hosted a news show on Zee News called "Fatah Ka Fatwa", where he offered his opinion on various topics.

In 2022, an FIR was filed against Tarek Fatah for sharing a fake video on his Twitter handle. In his post, he also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).