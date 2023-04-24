Pakistan-born writer Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday. According to reports, the Pakistan-born writer passed away after a prolonged illness. The news of Tarek Fatah's death was confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fatah. Taking to Twitter, Natasha in a post said, "Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him." The Canada-based Pakistani-origin author was widely known for his progressive views on Islam and terror. The 73-year-old has often expressed his support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. 'Islam Zindabad' Video Shared by Tarek Fatah With False Claim, Kolkata Police Initiates Action After Fake Claims Accusing Mamata Banerjee Govt.

Tarek Fateh Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Tarek Fatah Has Passed the Baton On

Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023

