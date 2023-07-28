Mumbai, July 28: The Greater Manchester Police (GMP), according to 38-year-old Zayna Iman, are being accused of a series of separate assualts that she claims were captured on CCTV. Officers strip her down, sever her panties, remove her top and bra, and throw her face down into a mattress, as seen on videotape captured inside her cell.

Zayna told Sky News that instead of giving a woman who was unconscious medical assistance, they reasoned, "I know, let's take her clothes off instead and leave her there." Assam: Cop Rapes Woman Inside Police Station.

Early on February 5, 2021, police stormed into her house and detained her after she smashed a female officer's spectacles off her face. Officers explained that they were responding to a welfare report regarding a lady who was cocaine-high.

Zayna, who has waived her right to remain anonymous, was imprisoned at a police station for the next 40 or so hours. Three hours of missing video from her arrest, according to Sky News, have not yet been provided by the police. It is stated that Zayna's medical records, which contain proof of sexual injuries, confirm her claims.

Martin Harding, a former chief superintendent of the GMP, has watched the video and seen the discrepancies with the custody log, and he agrees that she has legitimate concerns.She was raped, I think, and the organisation is probably covering the fact that she was sexually assaulted by an officer, Harding stated.

According to police records, the first large gap occurred immediately after Zayna was taken into custody at 1.53 a.m. Sky's inquiry revealed three others. At 1.59 am, Zayna is seen being shoved into the back of a police van, where she claims to have passed out. This is seen on a police body camera. 'Too Young for Prison': 21-Year-Old Man, Who Raped 13-Year-Old Girl When He Was 17, Let Go by UK Court After Judge Deems Him Too Young To Be Jailed.

Zayna should have arrived at the police station in about ten minutes, but it takes her over an hour and a half to get there. At 3.26 am, she is put into the cell and is seemingly comatose. Although GMP has not said why the tape is missing, it claims that there is presently no proof that any staff have engaged in wrongdoing or broken the law.

