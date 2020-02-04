1 Killed, 5 Wounded in Los Angeles Shooting

World. (File Image)

Lon Angeles [USA], Feb 04 (ANI): One person was killed and five others suffered injuries in a shooting on a bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Monday (local time).According to The Hill, a 51-year-old Columbian woman was killed on the bus. The injured have been airlifted to a hospital.The injuries ranged from moderate to critical.The bus was carrying 43 people, including the driver. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)