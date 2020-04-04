1 Killed in Explosion at Sugar Mill in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) At least one labourer was killed and another injured in an explosion at a sugar mill here on Saturday, an official said.

It is suspected that the chimney of a boiler in Bajaj Sugar mill in Budhana exploded, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Aslukman (40) and the injured labourer, Satyavan, was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

Police reached the spot and an investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)