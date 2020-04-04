10 New Cases of Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.According to a health bulletin issued by Andhra Pradesh nodal officer Arja Srikanth, 10 new cases of coronavirus are detected in the state between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday. The health bulletin states that of these 10 cases, five are in Krishna district, three are in Guntur, , and one each in Anantapuram and Prakasam.The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now gone up to 190. (ANI)

