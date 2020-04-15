10 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, State Count Reaches 483

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], April 15 (ANI): With the discovery of 10 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, the number of positive cases of the infection in the state has reached 483.According to the state government's Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, the number of active cases in the state stands at 458. Nine deaths have been reported due to the infection so far, while 16 patients have been cured and discharged as of April 14.On Tuesday, five cases were reported from Guntur, 3 from Ananthapur and 2 from Kadapa.With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The COVID-19 figure includes 9279 active cases, while 1190 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated as of Tuesday. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 353. (ANI)

