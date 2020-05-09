11 More Die of COVID-19 in West Bengal; Toll Rises to 99

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in West Bengal, raising the death toll in the state to 99, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday.

At least 108 more people have tested positive for the virus in the state, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,786, he said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,243, the official said.

Forty-nine patients have been discharged in the state since Friday following complete recovery from the disease, Bandyopadhyay said.

