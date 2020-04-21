117 Active COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): With 19 new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of active cases has gone up to 117, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.Out of the new cases, 10 are from Kannur, four from Palakkad, three from Kasargod, and one case each from Malappuram and Kollam.12 out of the 19 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have foreign travel history.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's tally rose to 18,985 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 15,122 patients are active COVID-19 cases and 3260 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.603 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)