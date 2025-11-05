Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna are set to visit the city of Jodhpur for an emotional tribute on the day of the trailer launch of their upcoming war drama, 120 Bahadur. The film, based on the valour of the real-life heroes of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, has already set expectations high for its stirring portrayal of India’s armed forces. '120 Bahadur': Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Team Unite for a Grand Music Launch at Mumbai's Royal Opera House.

The Jodhpur visit holds special significance, as the two will be paying homage at the memorial of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC — the war hero whose courage inspired generations. During their visit, Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna will also be meeting Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s son, Narpat Singh Ji, and the family, showing the trailer first to them before the trailer is unveiled to the world.

In the film, Farhan Akhtar essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh, while Raashii Khanna appears in a significant special role — marking a meaningful on-screen reunion for the two. The choice of Jodhpur, a city steeped in military pride and royal heritage, reflects the gravity of the story the film seeks to tell.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.