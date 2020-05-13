13 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Haryana; Number Climbs to 793

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Thirteen more people confirmed positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 793, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported five, Sonipat, Rohtak and Faridabad two each and Rewari and Jhajjar a case each, according to the state health department's bulletin.

All of Haryana's worst-affected districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar -- fall in the National Capital Region and account for 489 of the 793 cases.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 364. Those discharged from hospitals went up to 418 as against Tuesday's 342. The state has so far reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

As more patients were discharged, the recovery rate, which had come down to around 43 per cent, improved to 52.71 per cent on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the state include 24 foreign nationals, including 14 Italian tourists.

Thirteen among the Italian nationals have been discharged, while an elderly woman in the group passed away last month even though she had recovered from the infection.

The other 10 foreign nationals are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia.

The total cases also include 64 residents from other states of the country, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

