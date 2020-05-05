13 More Infected with Novel Coronavirus in Chandigarh; Cases Rise to 115

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Thirteen people, including a four-year-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday in Chandigarh, taking the total count to 115 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten people who were infected were residents of the Bapu Dham colony which is the worst affected area of the city.

Two residents of Dhanas and one of sector 30 also contracted the infection, as per the bulletin.

Twenty-one coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered, it said

A total of 1,713 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,576 samples are negative while reports of 21 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh has reported one death due to COVID-19 so far and a total of 93 cases are active in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)