14 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Karnataka, Tally Up to 124

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said 14 news COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have been reported in the state, taking the total to 124.

"In Karnataka, 124 people have been infected by coronavirus and we are in the ninth place in the country for number of cases," he said.

Reporting no fresh cases, the state health department in its mid-day bulletin on Thursday said, till date 110 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, and this includes 3 deaths and 10 discharges.

Karnataka has already either implemented or is following most of the suggestions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing the lockdown to control virus spread, the Chief Minister said.

"Tthe decision on future (of lockdown) will depend on how we conduct ourselves till April 14 (last date of 21 days lockdown). After April 14 a task force will be formed and decide on what needsto be done in the days to come," he added.

Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters after participating in thePrime Minister's second video conference with Chief Ministers to review the lock down situation in the states and preventive measures taken by the States.

Briefing about the video conference, he said, the Prime Minister advised Chief Ministers to implement the lockdown effectively without affecting the essential services and deal stringently with curfew violations.

The Prime Minister also advised to isolate migrant workers and provide basic amenities to them, and appreciated states for effectively implementing lock down by good governance and discipline, Yediyurappa said.

He said the Prime Minister while noting that the situation in the world due to Covid-19 pandemic is worrying, stressed the need to minimise losses, and added this could be achieved only if we tackle effectively and unanimously.

Stating that exclusive Covid-19 hospitals shall be notified and people should be made aware of this, the Chief Minister quoting Modi said, incoming days, we should not face shortage of doctors and therefore AYUSH doctors shall be roped in and trained online, and advised to popularise AYUSH guidelines to improve immunity.

According to Yediyurappa, the Prime Minister while make it clear that social distancing must be maintained in banks while people go there to withdraw money transferred under PM-Garib Kalyan Package, said, agriculture activities are exempted from lockdown, but farmers should practice social distancing strictly.PTI KSU

