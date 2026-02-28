Tel Aviv, February 28: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ground Force commander Mohammad Pakpour are believed to have been killed following a wave of Israeli air strikes on Saturday, February 28. According to Reuters, three sources familiar with the military operations and regional intelligence indicated that the high-ranking officials were likely fatalities in the opening stage of the offensive.

The strikes targeted a wide range of strategic assets across multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad. Explosions were reported near government complexes and military headquarters, leading to widespread disruption and the immediate closure of Iranian airspace to all civilian traffic.

Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Mohammed Pakpour Killed: Report

While Tehran has not yet officially confirmed the deaths, the loss of such senior figures would mark one of the most significant blows to Iran’s security establishment in decades. The reported deaths occurred during a massive joint military operation by Israel and the United States, which the Pentagon has named "Operation Epic Fury."

High-Value Targets and Casualties

The coordinated campaign reportedly prioritized the elimination of "essential personnel" linked to Iran’s strategic missile and drone programs. In addition to Nasirzadeh and Pakpour, unconfirmed reports suggest that other members of the IRGC’s top brass and political officials were present at the targeted sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the strikes as a move to "remove an existential threat," while U.S. President Donald Trump described the mission as a "noble" effort to eliminate imminent threats.

The human toll of the strikes extends beyond military leadership. Iranian state media reported that an air strike hit a girls' school in Minab, resulting in at least 40 deaths. Regional sources also confirmed casualties in neighboring Iraq, where strikes targeted the headquarters of the Iran-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) south of Baghdad.

Iran’s Military Response and Regional Impact

In immediate retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced it had launched a "first wave" of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel and U.S. military assets in the region. Explosions were heard in northern Israel, and sirens sounded in Jordan as air defense systems were activated to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Furthermore, Iran targeted several U.S.-linked facilities across the Persian Gulf, including Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the UAE, and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. This widening arc of confrontation has forced multiple countries—including Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia—to shutter their airspaces, causing global air travel chaos as airlines reroute or ground hundreds of flights.

The transition from diplomatic tension to active combat follows the failure of recent nuclear negotiations in Geneva. The U.S. and Israel had repeatedly warned that they would not allow Tehran to advance its ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities. President Trump emphasized that the U.S. had "sought repeatedly to make a deal" before concluding that military action was the only remaining path to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Analysts suggest that the targeting of the Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran signals a shift toward a "regime-decapitation" strategy. As the conflict intensifies, global leaders have called for an immediate halt to hostilities, fearing a full-scale regional war that could involve multiple international actors and destabilize global energy markets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).