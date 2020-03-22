15 Paramilitary Jawans Injured in Maoist Attack in Chhattisgarh; Airlifted to Raipur Hospital

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): At least 15 paramilitary jawans were injured, three of them critically, during an encounter with Maoists near Sukma district in the state on Saturday. The injured jawans were airlifted and brought to a hospital here. SP State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Ravi Shankar said, "As per information, near district Sukma there was a location of Maoist battalion. The encounter started on Saturday around 1 pm at different locations in the region. In the encounter, 15 jawans have been injured who were airlifted and brought here at Ram Krishna hospital."The SP (SIB) said, "We have got an interception in which Maoists were talking that four of their members have died and three are injured."He said, "A force is still in the operational area, we will have more information when the parties will return.""A group is currently not in our contact but to say it is missing will be inappropriate," he said.Medical Director of Ram Krishna hospital, Sandeep Dave said, "Total 15 jawans have been brought here. They were brought in two lots. In the first lot, there were seven jawans, while in the second there were eight. Three jawans are in critical condition, we are trying to save them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)