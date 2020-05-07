15 People Detained for Gathering at Narsingh Temple to Offer Prayers Amid Lockdown in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday detained 15 people for gathering at Narsingh Temple in Indore to offer prayers amid lockdown."The 15 people had given me a letter saying that they will perform aarti in the Narsingh Temple. However, we had told them that it is not allowed due to the lockdown norms," said Sarafa Police Station In-charge.According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no religious congregation is allowed amid the lockdown.Meanwhile, Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699. (ANI)

