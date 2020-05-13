15 Test Positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 13 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kamrup Metropolitan district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 79.Out of 79 total cases, 37 are active, Sarma said.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection.While the doubling time earlier was 10.9 days, it has improved to 12.2 in the last few days. (ANI)

