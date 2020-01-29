18 People Who Returned to Rajasthan from China to Be Screened for 28 Days

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China, Rajasthan additional chief secretary (medical and health), Rohit Kumar Singh, on Tuesday convened a meeting and ordered that the 18 people who have returned from China be screened for 28 days.Singh convened the meeting to review the arrangements made for prevention, control and treatment related to coronavirus.The official also took stock of the patient admitted in the isolation ward of SMS Hospital. Samples of the patient have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for examination, read a statement.During the meeting, Singh also ordered officials to regularly visit the airport and inspect the screening of passengers. (ANI)

