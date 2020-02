Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from the residence of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police sources. The two persons were arrested at around 10:30 last night. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

