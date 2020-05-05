2 Floors of BSF Headquarters to Open on Wednesday After Sanitization

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Two floors at the Border Security Force headquarters here, which was s sealed for sanitization after a staff member tested COVID-19 positive, will open on Wednesday, BSF stated.After a head constable working in the second-floor office was found COVID-19 positive on May 3, a complete disinfection process was initiated in the entire premises."Fumigation of office complex has been done by the team of experts from SDMC. The Head Constable, tested positive in Force Headquarter, has been shifted to COVID-19 Hospital, ITBP, Noida (UP). His condition is stable," read a statement.It further mentioned that five BSF personnel, being primary contacts, have immediately been put under quarantine and 11 BSF personnel, being secondary contacts, have been identified and being put on quarantine.COVID-19 tests in respect of these contacts would be conducted as per doctor's advice, the statement added.The routine disinfection of the building of BSF Headquarters was done after office hours on May 1. However, after detection of the positive case the office Complex was sanitized on May 4 afternoon and on May 5 by SDMC team as per protocol.The statement said that the office will start functioning normally from Wednesday."Total 69 BSF personnel have been found COVID-19 positive till date posted in different BSF establishments. Two have recovered and 67 are undergoing treatment. During essential and operational duties, the BSF personnel contracted this infection," the statement said. (ANI)

