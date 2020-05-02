2 Security Personnel Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pak, Succumb to Injuries

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Two security personnel, who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries.The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:30 pm on Friday.Earlier on April 30, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch district. (ANI)

