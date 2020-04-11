2020 USA Fencing National Championships Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado [USA], April 11 (ANI): As the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis, the USA fencing decided to postpone the 2020 USA Fencing National Championships to late July or early August (2020) in order to protect the health of coaches, tournament staff and spectators.The decision on the tournament which was originally scheduled for June 28 - July 7 will be made in keeping with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control as well as local, state and federal regulations."Due to the postponement of qualifying tournaments for the National Championships and July Challenge, qualifying paths also are currently being reassessed," the USA fencing said in a statement."We understand that tournament participants, members and clubs also are attempting to plan ahead for upcoming tournaments and resuming practice and we are working to provide information as soon as possible while still putting procedures and timelines into the place that is in the best interests of the health of the USA Fencing family," the statement further read.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled.On April 6, the organisers (R and A) of the golf's oldest tournament, Open Championship decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.On March 24, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year.The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

