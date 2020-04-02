2069 Coronavirus Cases in India, Death Toll 53

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): With an increase of 235 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2069 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.The new list also includes1860 active cases, 155 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths.Earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that as many as 400 coronavirus patients have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin.An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in Delhi. Several new cases from various states include attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The gathering has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

