New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday attended a reception hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the envoy's residence in the national capital.

EAM Jaishankar's interaction with Ambassador Gor comes days after the conclusion of the framework of the India-US interim trade agreement last week, underscoring the shared interests and continued partnership between the two countries.

Also Read | When Is Presidents' Day 2026, and What Will Be Open or Closed Across the US?.

The United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

Also Read | HBO Max UK Launch Confirmed: March 26 Release Date, Pricing and the End of the 'Wait' Revealed.

On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery.

Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US has said it will later remove reciprocal tariffs on select items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14, formally becoming the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met US Ambassador Gor and expressed confidence that under the US Envoy, India-US ties would be further strengthened.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership. Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India - US relations." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)