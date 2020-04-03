23 Arrested for Organising Friday Prayers in Kerala

Kochi/Kottayam (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Police have arrested 23 persons, including a school manager at Erattupetta in Kottayam district, who organised Friday prayers.They were arrested from Thanmaya school, said Erattupetta police.In another incident, five persons, including a priest, were arrested for conducting a mass prayer in a Church at Kochi. Later they were released on bail.The mass was conducted in St. Mary's church at Kakkattupara. Fr. T Varghese, who is the priest was arrested and later released, said Puthencruz police.This comes at a time when the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)