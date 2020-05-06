3 Children Drown in AP's Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three children in Vizianagaram town who had gone for a swim got drowned, said Vizianagaram town Circle Inspector Yarram Naidu."Three children identified as -- B Nani (12), B Diwakar (8) and Y Jayaram (15) -- had gone for a swim when they accidentally fell and drowned. They were of the same family. Their bodies were found by one of their family members who took the boys to hospital but were declared dead," said Naidu.He further said that a medical report is awaited on the matter. (ANI)

