3 Held for Supplying Illegal Arms in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Three men were arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly supplying illegal arms in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Zahid (24), Manish Sirohi (22), both residents of Uttar Pradesh and Ramesh (31), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

In the first incident, Zahid and Sirohi were arrested from near Indraprastha Park in Delhi on February 26, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the duo said that they have been supplying arms for the last two years. They used to purchase weapons and cartridges from Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh and then supplied them in Delhi and NCR, police said.

In the other incident, police received a tip-off on Tuesday regarding Ramesh and arrested him from near Dwarka-Link Road, NH-8, the officer said.

Ramesh was delivering arms for last one year. He had visited Delhi thrice and sold over 50 pistols, they said.

Police said that they have also recovered 36 country-made pistols and 100 cartridges from their possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)