3 Trainee IFS Officers Test Negative for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Three COVID-19 patients, who are Indian Forest Service (IFS) trainee officers have tested negative, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.One of them has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative twice. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 724 in India (including 640 active cases, 66 cured or discharged people) and 17 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

