37 Central Laws Including IPC, CrPC, Census Act Will Be Applicable in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Indian Penal Code, 1860, Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, Representation Of People Act, 1950, Census Act 1948 and Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988, are among the laws which will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir following Union Cabinet's decision on Wednesday to approve adaptation of central laws under concurrent list to the Union Territory.The cabinet had approved the order for adaptation of Central Acts in the Union Territory under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. As a result, 37 central laws which were not applicable to the union territory will now be applicable.According to Home Ministry, 37 central Acts that will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir also include Income-Tax Act, 1961, Protection Of Human Rights Act, 1993, Official Languages Act, 1963, Press Council Act, 1978, Press and Registration Of Books Act, 1867, Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016, Census Act, 1948, Public Debt Act, 1944, Indian Forest Act, 1927 and All India Services Act, 1951.The Arbitration And Conciliation Act, 1996, Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation And Resettlement Act, 2013, Limitation Act, 1963, the Court-Fees Act, 1870, Textiles Committee Act, 1963, Securitization And Reconstruction Of Financial Assets And Enforcement Of Security Interest Act, 2002, Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966 and National Co-Operative Development Corporation Act, 1962 will also be applicable to the union territory.Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 came into force on October 31 last year and the erstwhile state was reorganised into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.All the central laws which are applicable to other parts of the country are now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir from October 31.The release said it is necessary to adapt central laws made under the concurrent list, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to Jammu and Kashmir to remove any ambiguity in their application.According to Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government has requisite powers to make adaptations and modifications of the laws whether by way of repeal or amendment. (ANI)

