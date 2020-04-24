394 New Cases in Maharashtra, Count 6,817; 18 Deaths

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) With 394 people testing positive on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached6,817.

Eighteen patients died during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 301, a health official said.

117 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery across the state.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Positive cases 6,817, new cases 394, death toll till now 301, total number of discharged patients 957, number of persons tested 1,02,189.

Of 18 COVID-19 patients who died on Friday, 11 were from Mumbai.

