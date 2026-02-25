Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Netflix has released the first teaser for its highly anticipated series adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice', offering viewers a glimpse of Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy.

The six-episode series, adapted by author Dolly Alderton, is set to premiere this fall. According to the streamer, the show aims to "faithfully bring Jane Austen's iconic story back to life for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with it for the first time."

The brief teaser, unveiled on Netflix's official social media handles opens with cinematic shots of Corrin's Elizabeth perched atop a rooftop at sunset.

In a pivotal moment, she blushes at the sound of galloping hooves, before Lowden's Darcy makes a dramatic entrance on horseback. The visual tone suggests a sweeping period drama rooted in romance and character depth.

The adaptation is directed by Euros Lyn, best known for helming the popular series Heartstopper.

As per Variety, alongside Corrin and Lowden, the ensemble cast features Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet and Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet. Freya Mavor plays Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou appears as Mr Collins, and Daryl McCormack takes on the role of Mr Bingley.

The cast also includes Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet and Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet.

The project is backed by Lookout Point, with Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter serving as executive producers, alongside Alderton, Lyn and Corrin, who makes her debut as an executive producer. Lisa Osborne is attached as producer.

Speaking when the cast was first announced, Alderton described the opportunity as a rare privilege. "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it," she said, as quoted by Variety.

Calling Austen's novel "the blueprint for romantic comedy," Alderton added that she was excited to reintroduce the beloved characters to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

With its first footage now out, Netflix's retelling of Austen's enduring classic has officially set the stage for its fall debut. (ANI)

