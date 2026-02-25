Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Wednesday and is doing well.The Chief Cardiologist and Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic said that Pawar's health is stable.

"Mr Pawar has been discharged. He is travelling to Bombay, I am very happy that he is doing very well...He is completely stable," he said.

On February 23, Dr Purvez Grant said that the health condition of Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar is stable and he is recovering well.

"Mr Pawar is doing very well. His condition is absolutely stable. In the next 48 hours he will be going home...There is no complication and he is progressing extremely well...All the reports are very good. All the reports have come normal. Pawar Sahib will go home the day after tomorrow. Everything is stable. Nothing to worry...," Dr Grant said earlier.

Sharad Pawar, 85, was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital after experiencing mild dehydration, doctors said earlier. (ANI)

