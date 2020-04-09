4 Areas in Dehradun, 2 in Haridwar and 1 in Nainital Sealed in Uttarakhand

Dehradun ( Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (2020): As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, four areas in Dehradun, two areas in Haridwar and one in Nainital have been sealed in the state as COVID-19 cases were found in these areas, informed the Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar.The Uttar Pradesh too had taken similar steps on Wednesday and sealed all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state, including Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut.Meanwhile the total number coronavirus positive cases in the country had climbed to 5,734. And out of these cases, 473 people have recovered/discharged from the hospitals so far, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.As many as 549 new cases in the last 24 hours and 166 deaths have been reported till date, 17 deaths have been reported since yesterday. (ANI)

