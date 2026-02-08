Bengaluru, February 8: A 26-year-old gym trainer and bodybuilder allegedly died by suicide at his residence in north Bengaluru, with a death note reportedly holding his girlfriend and her mother responsible for his extreme step.

The deceased, identified as Kiran, was a resident of Geleyara Balaga Layout in Mahalakshmi Layout. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when Kiran locked himself inside his room and died by hanging. Bidar Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide in Karnataka After Being Allegedly Forced Into Prostitution by Husband and In-Laws; Police Arrest 3.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kiran had been in a relationship with the woman for nearly three years and was deeply distressed after learning about her engagement to another man. Family members told police that he was planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her and was devastated after she showed him her wedding invitation and saree. Financial Dispute Leads to Double Suicide in Delhi: Couple Jumps in Front of Moving Train Near Palam, Police Recover Suicide Note.

Police recovered a death note allegedly naming the woman and her mother, along with his mobile phone password. The family claimed Kiran had financially supported his girlfriend and intended to marry her.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Mahalakshmi Layout police have registered a case and are investigating further.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

