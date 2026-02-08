Vadodara, February 8: Silver prices in Vadodara remained unchanged on Sunday, February 8, 2026, as the market entered a consolidation phase following a week of intense volatility. The white metal is currently trading at ₹2,85,000 per kilogram, holding the gains from a late-week rebound. This stability comes as a relief to local buyers after a tumultuous 10-day period that saw prices crash from January highs before finding a support level over the weekend. Scroll below to check silver prices in Vadodara and check the last 10 days' rates of the white metal.

Today’s Silver Rates in Vadodara

As of today, the rates for various weights are:

Weight Today's Price (INR) Yesterday's Price (INR) Change 1 Gram INR 285 INR 285 INR 0 10 Grams INR 2,850 INR 2,850 INR 0 100 Grams INR 28,500 INR 28,500 INR 0 1 Kilogram INR 2,85,000 INR 2,85,000 INR 0

Note: Prices mentioned are indicative and do not include GST (3 per cent), TCS, or local making charges.

10-Day Silver Price Trajectory: A Steep Correction

The last 10 days in Vadodara have been marked by a significant downward trend, largely influenced by post-Budget market adjustments and global cues. After touching a peak of INR 4.10 lakh in late January, the metal witnessed one of its sharpest short-term declines.

Date Silver Rate (1 KG) Daily Change Feb 08, 2026 INR 2,85,000 Steady (₹0) Feb 07, 2026 INR 2,85,000 +INR 10,000 (Recovery) Feb 06, 2026 INR 2,75,000 -INR 25,000 (Monthly Low) Feb 05, 2026 INR 3,00,000 -INR 20,000 Feb 04, 2026 INR 3,20,000 +INR 40,000 Feb 03, 2026 INR 2,80,000 -INR 20,000 Feb 02, 2026 INR 3,00,000 -INR 50,000 (Post-Budget) Feb 01, 2026 INR 3,50,000 Steady (INR 0) Jan 31, 2026 INR 3,50,000 -INR 45,000 Jan 30, 2026 INR 3,95,000 -INR 15,000

Market Context and Drivers

Local jewellers in the Alkapuri and Mandvi markets attribute the current price levels to a mix of global and domestic factors. Internationally, a stronger U.S. Dollar has put pressure on precious metals, while domestically, the recent Union Budget 2026 announcements regarding import duties triggered a massive sell-off. The dip to INR 2.75 lakh on February 6 sparked a wave of "bargain-hunting" by retail investors, which helped the price bounce back to the current INR 2.85 lakh level.

Investment Outlook

Analysts suggest that while the immediate "panic selling" has subsided, the market remains sensitive to industrial demand and fluctuations in the MCX futures. For those looking to buy for the upcoming wedding season, experts recommend tracking the INR 2.65 lakh to INR 2.90 lakh range, as the metal appears to be forming a new base in this territory.

