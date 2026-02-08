Bengaluru, February 8: A late-night road rage incident in Bengaluru erupted into chaos on Saturday after a minor collision between a two-wheeler and a cab escalated into an alleged assault on the driver, police said.

According to officials, two young women were returning home from a meetup with friends when their scooter reportedly brushed against a cab on a city road. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them over the incident, which quickly turned into a heated argument. Police sources said the women allegedly abused the driver and attempted to leave the spot. Mathura Road Accident: 6 Dead As Speeding Container Truck Rams Into Bus Passengers on Yamuna Expressway (Watch Video).

Drunk Bengaluru Women Crash Into Cab, Hit Driver With Helmet, Abuse Crowd Drunk women allegedly created a public nuisance after ramming their two-wheeler into a cab from behind while returning from visiting friends. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, questioned them about the… pic.twitter.com/mpOi2QoW4M — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) February 8, 2026

Local residents and passersby intervened and stopped the duo, following which the situation worsened. During the altercation, the women are accused of attacking the driver with a chain wrapped around one hand, using abusive language, and making obscene gestures at onlookers who had gathered at the scene. Valsad Accident Caught on Camera: Man Crushed to Death After Container Falls Off Moving Truck in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the women shouting at the crowd and creating a ruckus on the road. In the footage, one of the women appears to be in an intoxicated state, though police said this has not yet been medically confirmed.

Alarmed residents alerted the police, after which officers arrived and took both women into custody. A case has been registered at Hulimavu Police Station under relevant sections of the law.

The two accused, identified as Lisa and Mathew, are currently being questioned. Police said further action will be taken based on statements from the driver, eyewitnesses, and a review of video evidence.

