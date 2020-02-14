4 Cops Hurt as Anti-CAA Protest by Muslims Turn Violent: Police

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) An anti-CAA protest by Muslims turned violent here on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.

Police said four cops, including a woman deputy commissioner, two women personnel and a sub-inspector were injured in stonepelting even as there were reports that some protesters were also hurt.

Earlier, some protesters were reportedly forcibly removed from the protest site, leading to a commotion between them and the police.

The protesters accused the police of resorting to a lathicharge.

Some of the protesters were detained. Subsequently, more people gathered there demanding their release. As a result, security was beefed up in the area.

City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan held discussions with community elders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)