4 Killed, 15 Migrant Workers Injured in Bus-truck Collision in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Four migrant workers were killed and 15 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Yavatmal on Tuesday morning.The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand. More details are currently awaited.This comes amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has been extended to May 31, albeit with some relaxations. (ANI)

