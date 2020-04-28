4,982 More Global Deaths Due to COVID-19, Toll Nears 200,000: WHO

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], April 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has increased over the past 24 hours by nearly 5,000 to top 198,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.According to the latest WHO data, 85,530 new cases of infection have been registered globally over the past day, with 4,982 deaths.The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased to 2,878,196 and the death count reached 198,668.There are 1,359,380 confirmed cases and 124,525 deaths in Europe.The number of cases in the Americas total 1,140,520, with 58,492 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

