5 Admitted to Bengaluru Hospital Test Negative for Covid-19, Karnataka CM Says State Prepared

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Test samples of a total of five people admitted to the isolation ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) have returned negative for coronavirus, Dr Nagaraj, Director of the government-run institute said on Wednesday."As the reports of the five suspected coronavirus patients came negative, we will start the process of discharging them as per protocol," Dr Nagaraj said.Earlier today, the five people suspected of being infected with coronavirus were admitted to the isolation wards of RDICD.Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured people in state about preparedness to tackle Coronavirus.Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus in the country.Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. (ANI)

