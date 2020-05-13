51 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Telangana on Tuesday.According to media bulletin from the state health department, 51 coronavirus positive cases were reported on Tuesday, with 21 patients cured/discharged and two deaths on Tuesday.The total number of positive cases in the state is 1326 including 472 active cases, 822 cured/discharged and 32 deaths to date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)