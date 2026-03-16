Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The fresh rain, hailstorm and snowfall across several parts of Himachal Pradesh have led to a sharp fall in temperatures, bringing relief to the tourism and farming sectors in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and thunderstorm activity in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Monday, Shobhit Katiyar said rainfall and snowfall were recorded in most districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

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"In the last 24 hours, we have seen rain and snowfall in almost all districts of Himachal Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in the lower and mid-hill regions. Shimla district received around 29.5 mm rainfall while Mandi recorded around 23 mm," Katiyar said.

According to the IMD's morning weather bulletin, several stations recorded significant rainfall, including Salooni (32 mm), Sarahan (29.5 mm), Bhabanagar (29 mm), Rampur (28 mm), Kataula (23.4 mm), Bhattiyat (23.1 mm), Manali (22 mm) and Bharmour (20.5 mm).

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Higher reaches of the state also witnessed fresh snowfall. Khadrala in Shimla district recorded about 10.2 cm snowfall, Kalpa 6.4 cm, Gondhla and Jot about 3 cm each, while Kukumseri recorded 1.5 cm snowfall.

Thunderstorm and lightning activity was reported in several areas, including Shimla, Kufri, Jubberhatti, Kangra and Sundernagar, while a hailstorm was reported in the Shimla district.

Katiyar said the current weather activity has also resulted in a noticeable drop in temperatures across the state.

"There has been an appreciable fall in minimum temperatures and a marked fall in maximum temperatures across most stations in the last 24 hours. Temperatures are currently slightly below normal in many areas and will remain so for the next 24 hours," he said.

As per IMD data, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 17.2 degrees Celsius, while Manali recorded a minimum of 2.9 degrees Celsius and Dharamshala 8.7 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nahan at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Katiyar said the weather activity is likely to continue in the coming days due to the influence of western disturbances.

"The effect of the present system is still visible in Himachal Pradesh, and thunderstorm activity may continue in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Kullu. On March 17, the activity may reduce slightly, but a fresh and active western disturbance is approaching the region," he said.

According to the IMD, the new western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 17, and its impact will be seen in Himachal Pradesh between March 18 and March 21.

"On March 19 and 20, light rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely in many parts of the state and snowfall is expected in some higher reaches," Katiyar added.

The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for March 18 and 19 for hailstorm and thunderstorm activity in several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur.

Katiyar said the recent rain activity has also helped improve the rainfall deficit in the state. Earlier in March, the deficit had reached nearly 98 per cent, but after the recent rainfall, it has improved significantly and may further improve with the upcoming weather system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)