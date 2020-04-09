5,114 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in India: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 5,114 positive cases of coronavirus in the country."A total of 1,27,919 samples have been tested as on April 8, 2020, and 5,114 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," ICMR said in a statement.ICMR said on April 8, 2020, till 9 PM IST, 13,143 samples have been reported. Of these, 320 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. (ANI)

