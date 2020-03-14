62 Forest Service Trainees Officers Kept Under Observation After Foreign Visit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, trainees officers of Indian Forest Service (IFS) in Dehradun, who returned after visiting Finland, Russia and Spain on Friday, have been kept under observation after some of them showed symptoms of cold, cough and fever. "Sixtry-two trainee Indian Forest Service officers, who returned after visiting Finland, Russia and Spain, have been medically tested and kept under observation after some of them showed symptoms of cold, cough and fever," said Amit Rohilla, spokesperson of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy.He said that samples of four officers have been sent to Haldwani for tests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)