71pc Mizoram Farmers Receive PM-KISAN Assistance During Lockdown

Aizawl, Apr 23 (PTI) More than 71 per cent of Mizoram's farmer families have received financial assistance amounting to over Rs 13.2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the ongoing lockdown, a state agriculture department official said on Thursday.

Under the scheme launched in December 20018, income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal instalments every four months.

There are 92,201 beneficiaries of the scheme in Mizoram and 66,108 of them have received the monetary aid between March 24 and April 10, Pradip Chhetri, the official who deals with the PM-KISAN scheme, told PTI.

He said the number of farmers, who availed the benefit, could be more as the latest data could not be accessed.

Rs 2,000 each was deposited to the beneficiaries account by the Centre through direct benefit transfer system, he said.

