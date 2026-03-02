Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actors Sunny Deol and Jyotika's yet-to-be-titled film went on floors on February 27, 2026.

The film is being directed by Balaji Ganesh. Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and AR Murugadoss have backed the project as producers.

In January, the film was officially announced with an intimate puja attended by Sunny, Jyotika, and Balaji Ganesh, among others.

Although not much was revealed about the film, the announcement itself was enough to excite the fans. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23.

Now all eyes are on his upcoming films, especially 'Gabru'.Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, 'Gabru' will hit the theatres on May 8, read a press note.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sunny described 'Gabru' as one of the closest films to his heart. The film stars Simran and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles along with Sunny Deol. It reflects "themes of courage, identity, and resilience; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey."

'Gabru' boasts of tracks composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj and Anurag Saikya. The film will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX Pictures. (ANI)

