Puducherry: 8-Year-Old Girl Donates Rs 25,000 of Her Savings to Coronavirus Lockdown-Hit Poor

Money (Representational Image) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Puducherry, May 14: An eight-year-old school student here has donated Rs 25,000 of her savings to the poor who are struggling due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Dhiya, who dreams of becoming an IAS officer, has been saving the money to buy a laptop for preparation for the civil service exam, sources in the Collectorate here said.

But, she was moved by the plight of the poor who haven't had a morsel to keep them going till the lockdown ends. So, she decided to use her small savings to buy provisions, essential goods and others for distribution to the suffering artists, drivers and other sections of people reeling under poverty, the sources said. David Warner Lauds Sunrisers Hyderabad for Making Donation Towards Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic.

With the consent of her parents, the third standard girl spent the amount on the commodities and distributed them to the poor sections. She had saved the money given to her as a gift from her parents and relatives on various occasions.

On hearing about the humanitarian attitude of the girl, the Puducherry Collector T Arun invited her and her parents to his office on Thursday to felicitate her.

The aspiration of the student to sit in the collector's chamber was also fulfilled, as Arun let her see for herself how an IAS official functions. With a broad smile andamid applause by all those present including her parents, the girl got a hands-on experience of what it means to be a civil service official.

